Wolf briefly escapes enclosure at Ohio zoo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo confirmed a Mexican gray wolf escaped from an off-exhibit area and was about to access a guest path for about 5 minutes before being safely recaptured.

Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said the 4-year-old wolf, Sarra, escaped from an enclosure Monday morning and was wandering loose in a public area before being safely captured after about 5 minutes.

Advertisement

No injuries to the wolf, zoo staff or guests were reported during the animal's brief time on the loose.

Chris Kuhar, executive director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, said Sarra was not in the usual wolf habitat when she escaped.

"The wolves were not on exhibit; they were in an off-exhibit area, an exhibit space that we don't use very often," Kuhar told WKYC-TV. "Apparently the wolf was able to get out of that space."

Zoo visitor Jesse Hudson said he was riding the tram with his son when he snapped photos of the loose wolf.

"The wolf ran by us on the left, then turned around and ran back up the hill," Hudson said.

Officials said the wolf's escape is being investigated. The zoo's other five Mexican gray wolves were safely contained during the escape.

Advertisement

Normal zoo operations resumed Monday afternoon.