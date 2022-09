Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning.

Bryan Shepherd captured video when he spotted the weather phenomenon off the coast of New Smyrna Beach about 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The waterspout followed an early morning thunderstorm and comes amid several days of strong storms in Central Florida.

Weather forecasters said the storms are expected to continue through Friday.