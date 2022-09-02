California highway covered in tomatoes for the second time in a week

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said a truck crash on a Sacramento-area highway covered the roadway in tomatoes for the second time this week.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said the crash Friday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove resulted in the vehicle's load of tomatoes being spilled across the roadway.

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire department said the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans were leading clean-up efforts.

The incident comes after a truck crash Monday morning on Interstate 80, near Vacaville, spilled about 50,000 pounds of tomatoes onto the freeway.