Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 3:19 PM

California highway covered in tomatoes for the second time in a week

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said a truck crash on a Sacramento-area highway covered the roadway in tomatoes for the second time this week.

The Cosumnes Fire Department said the crash Friday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Elk Grove resulted in the vehicle's load of tomatoes being spilled across the roadway.

Advertisement

No injuries were reported from the incident.

The fire department said the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans were leading clean-up efforts.

The incident comes after a truck crash Monday morning on Interstate 80, near Vacaville, spilled about 50,000 pounds of tomatoes onto the freeway.

Read More

Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast

Latest Headlines

Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 11 minutes ago
Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used her old license plate number to enter the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning the $50,000 prize.
Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Texas captured an alligator found lurking next to an ATM and hissing at customers making withdrawals.
Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning.
Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former professional Australian rules football player broke a Guinness World Record when he caught an American football dropped from a helicopter 727.98 feet over the ground.
Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An animal protection police officer in Virginia came to the rescue that was struck by a car and became embedded in the front grille.
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, U.K., were forced to respond to an unusual call: A cow with its head stuck in a tree.
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot.
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who feared someone was repeatedly trespassing in her back yard said she was surprised to finally catch the culprit on camera -- an unusually large iguana.
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 23 hours ago
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket.
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement