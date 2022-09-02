Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:50 AM

Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An animal protection police officer in Virginia came to the rescue that was struck by a car and became embedded in the front grille.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Protection Police Officer McLemore was dispatched to the area of Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 when a driver called to report a hawk was stuck in the front grille of their car.

The post included a photo of the trapped hawk and a photo of McLemore holding the bird of prey after safely extracting it.

"APPO McLemore removed the hawk from the car and arranged for it to be cared for by a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center," the post said.

Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former professional Australian rules football player broke a Guinness World Record when he caught an American football dropped from a helicopter 727.98 feet over the ground.
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, U.K., were forced to respond to an unusual call: A cow with its head stuck in a tree.
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot.
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who feared someone was repeatedly trespassing in her back yard said she was surprised to finally catch the culprit on camera -- an unusually large iguana.
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 21 hours ago
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket.
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A man paddleboarding off the California coast captured video of his unexpected encounter with a blue whale that surfaces only a few feet away.
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Odd News // 22 hours ago
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A German martial artist nicknamed "Hammer Hands" broke a Guinness World Record by using his bare hands to chop through 68 baseball bats in one minute.
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are now caring for a squirrel that ended up thousands of miles from home when it stowed away on a boat that departed from India.
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Sept. 1, was founded by a Wisconsin software engineer in 2014 to pay tribute to his longtime companion.
