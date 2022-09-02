Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An animal protection police officer in Virginia came to the rescue that was struck by a car and became embedded in the front grille.

The Fairfax County Police Department said in a Facebook post that Animal Protection Police Officer McLemore was dispatched to the area of Interstate 66 and Interstate 495 when a driver called to report a hawk was stuck in the front grille of their car.

Advertisement

The post included a photo of the trapped hawk and a photo of McLemore holding the bird of prey after safely extracting it.

"APPO McLemore removed the hawk from the car and arranged for it to be cared for by a licensed wildlife rehabilitation center," the post said.