Sept. 2, 2022 / 4:39 PM

Wandering carpet python removed from Australian school window

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a Queensland school to remove a large carpet python spotted lounging inside a window.

Stuart McKenzie, of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7, posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he was called out to a local school Friday.

"We headed over to a local school where a rather healthy carpet python was hanging out in the windows of the main hallway," McKenzie wrote. "A few of the teachers and students didn't feel comfortable with it being there, so we headed out and relocated it."

McKenzie said the snake "didn't come out easily" and he ended up cutting through a screen to reach the python.

