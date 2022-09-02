Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 12:06 PM

Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former professional Australian rules football player broke a Guinness World Record when he caught an American football dropped from a helicopter 727.98 feet over the ground.

Brendan Fevola, one of the hosts of the Melbourne-based morning show Fifi, Fev & Nick, previously attempted to break the record for highest altitude catch of an American football in 2021, but failed to achieve the record.

Advertisement

Fevola made another attempt Thursday during a live broadcast of the morning show.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford was on hand at Melbourne's Princes Park stadium and confirmed the record had been broken when Fevola caught the ball.

Fevola broke the record of 600 feet, which was set in April 2021 by NFL star Rob Gronkowski.

Read More

Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana

Latest Headlines

Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Odd News // 37 minutes ago
Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An animal protection police officer in Virginia came to the rescue that was struck by a car and became embedded in the front grille.
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, U.K., were forced to respond to an unusual call: A cow with its head stuck in a tree.
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot.
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who feared someone was repeatedly trespassing in her back yard said she was surprised to finally catch the culprit on camera -- an unusually large iguana.
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket.
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Odd News // 22 hours ago
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A man paddleboarding off the California coast captured video of his unexpected encounter with a blue whale that surfaces only a few feet away.
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Odd News // 22 hours ago
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A German martial artist nicknamed "Hammer Hands" broke a Guinness World Record by using his bare hands to chop through 68 baseball bats in one minute.
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are now caring for a squirrel that ended up thousands of miles from home when it stowed away on a boat that departed from India.
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Sept. 1, was founded by a Wisconsin software engineer in 2014 to pay tribute to his longtime companion.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement