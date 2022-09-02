Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former professional Australian rules football player broke a Guinness World Record when he caught an American football dropped from a helicopter 727.98 feet over the ground.

Brendan Fevola, one of the hosts of the Melbourne-based morning show Fifi, Fev & Nick, previously attempted to break the record for highest altitude catch of an American football in 2021, but failed to achieve the record.

Advertisement

Fevola made another attempt Thursday during a live broadcast of the morning show.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Will Munford was on hand at Melbourne's Princes Park stadium and confirmed the record had been broken when Fevola caught the ball.

Fevola broke the record of 600 feet, which was set in April 2021 by NFL star Rob Gronkowski.