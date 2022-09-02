Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Texas captured an alligator found lurking next to an ATM and hissing at customers making withdrawals.

The Lake Worth Police Department said in a Facebook post that a woman who used the ATM reported hearing a "hissing" sound while withdrawing money, and officers arrived to find a 3 1/2-foot alligator lurking next to the machine.

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden was summoned to the scene and helped the officers subdue the alligator.

The gator was relocated "to an appropriate habitat nearby."