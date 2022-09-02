Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 1:57 PM

Alligator found hissing at ATM users in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in Texas captured an alligator found lurking next to an ATM and hissing at customers making withdrawals.

The Lake Worth Police Department said in a Facebook post that a woman who used the ATM reported hearing a "hissing" sound while withdrawing money, and officers arrived to find a 3 1/2-foot alligator lurking next to the machine.

Advertisement

A Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden was summoned to the scene and helped the officers subdue the alligator.

The gator was relocated "to an appropriate habitat nearby."

Read More

Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia

Latest Headlines

Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Odd News // 28 minutes ago
Large waterspout caught on camera off Florida coast
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A waterspout swirling water high up into the air off the Florida coast was caught on camera by a witness Friday morning.
Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Former Australian pro catches football dropped from 727.98 feet
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former professional Australian rules football player broke a Guinness World Record when he caught an American football dropped from a helicopter 727.98 feet over the ground.
Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Hawk rescued from front grille of car in Virginia
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An animal protection police officer in Virginia came to the rescue that was struck by a car and became embedded in the front grille.
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow with head stuck in tree
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Hampshire, U.K., were forced to respond to an unusual call: A cow with its head stuck in a tree.
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot.
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who feared someone was repeatedly trespassing in her back yard said she was surprised to finally catch the culprit on camera -- an unusually large iguana.
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket.
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Odd News // 23 hours ago
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A man paddleboarding off the California coast captured video of his unexpected encounter with a blue whale that surfaces only a few feet away.
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Odd News // 23 hours ago
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A German martial artist nicknamed "Hammer Hands" broke a Guinness World Record by using his bare hands to chop through 68 baseball bats in one minute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement