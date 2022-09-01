Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat

A palm squirrel named Zippy is in the care of animal rescuers after stowing away from India to Scotland on a boat. Photo courtesy of The NEW ARC/Facebook

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are now caring for a squirrel that ended up thousands of miles from home when it stowed away on a boat that departed from India. The North East Wildlife & Animal Rescue Center, or NEW ARC, said it was contacted by Pest Solutions in Aberdeen when the group came into possession of a squirrel captured by crew members on a boat. Advertisement

NEW ARC rescuers said the squirrel had been captured by the crew of the Deep Explorer three days before the end of their three week journey from India to Scotland.

"They looked after him and were feeding him grapes to keep him well after they took him into custody," NEW ARC rescuer Keith Marley told The National. "I believe he had been spotted before then but he is faster than a fast thing so he took a bit of effort to catch."

The animal is believed to be a palm squirrel, a common species of India-native squirrel also known as a three-banded squirrel.

Marley said the squirrel, named Zippy, is being kept in quarantine.

"He is doing well. He was a bit tired and panicked when he first came in, and stressed, but he had a good feed and seems to be behaving very much as a squirrel normally would," Marley said.

NEW ARC is now attempting to find a specialist to give Zippy a permanent home.

"In an ideal world we would like to return him home but it's unlikely we will be able to return him to India," Marley said. "We will be checking zoos to see if anyone has this variety of squirrel in their collection in the hope that we can donate him so he can live out his life with his own kind and will hopefully have a comfortable life."