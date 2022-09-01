California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A man paddleboarding off the California coast captured video of his unexpected encounter with a blue whale that surfaces only a few feet away.

Bill Clements posted a video to Instagram showing the blue whale, the world's largest mammal, surfacing just feet away from where he was paddleboarding off the coast of Dana Point.

Advertisement

"Oh my god," Clements says repeatedly in the footage.

Clements said he paddled alongside the whale for more than an hour.

"Fear was overshadowed with excitement as I was in awe to be in the presence of this amazing creature," Clements wrote in his post.