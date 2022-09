John Grant of Bolivia, N.C., said he used a lucky penny he found on the ground next to his truck to reveal the $100,000 prize on his scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket. John Grant, 59, of Bolivia, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he bought the Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket when he stopped for gas at the May Way Company in Bolivia. Advertisement

Grant said he picked up a lucky penny he spotted on the ground next to his truck and used it to scratch off the ticket.

"I guess it was fate," Grant said.

The penny helped Grant reveal his $100,000 prize.

"My heart started beating real fast," Grant said. "I wasn't sure what I was seeing."

Grant said most of his winnings will go into savings, but he might use some to purchase a new Chevrolet Silverado truck.