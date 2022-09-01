Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Suspected trespasser in Florida woman's yard was a massive iguana

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Florida woman who feared someone was repeatedly trespassing in her back yard said she was surprised to finally catch the culprit on camera -- an unusually large iguana.

Sheri Sotheby said she had heard strange noises in her Marco Island back yard on multiple occasions and thought someone might be trespassing repeatedly on her property.

Advertisement

"I've always been cautious because I constantly hear something out there," Sotheby told WBBH-TV. "I just had never caught it on camera."

Sotheby said her suspicions turned to the animal kingdom when she found droppings in her yard.

"I wondered if someone's pet was in the yard, so that's when I checked the camera," she said.

The homeowner said she was shocked to see the animal behind the constant noises.

"It was a large iguana," Sotheby said.

Ella Guedouar, a graduate student at Florida Gulf Coast University, confirmed the animal recorded by Sotheby appears to be a particularly large green iguana.

Iguanas are an invasive species in Florida and were introduced via the exotic pet trade.

Alfredo Fermin, a trapper contracted to remove iguanas on Marco Island, said the population of the reptiles has been booming in recent years. He said he does not expect the population on the island to ever be fully eradicated.

Advertisement

"If you remove five, 10 more are just going to show up," Fermin told the Marco Eagle in 2021.

Read More

N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour

Latest Headlines

N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
N.C. man's newfound lucky penny reveals a $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A North Carolina credited his $100,000 lottery win to "fate" after he used a newfound lucky penny to reveal the prize on his scratch-off ticket.
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California paddleboarder joined by blue whale for over an hour
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A man paddleboarding off the California coast captured video of his unexpected encounter with a blue whale that surfaces only a few feet away.
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Odd News // 2 hours ago
German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A German martial artist nicknamed "Hammer Hands" broke a Guinness World Record by using his bare hands to chop through 68 baseball bats in one minute.
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Squirrel stows away from India to Scotland on a boat
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Scotland said they are now caring for a squirrel that ended up thousands of miles from home when it stowed away on a boat that departed from India.
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Ginger Cat Appreciation Day was founded in 2014
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ginger Cat Appreciation Day, celebrated annually on Sept. 1, was founded by a Wisconsin software engineer in 2014 to pay tribute to his longtime companion.
Florida zoo debuts newborn giraffe
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida zoo debuts newborn giraffe
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A newborn giraffe at a Florida zoo made her public debut and was greeted by the rest of the facility's herd.
Firefighters find 'unusual smell' aboard plane was bottle of nail polish
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters find 'unusual smell' aboard plane was bottle of nail polish
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An "unusual smell" that prompted five fire trucks to respond to a plane at a North Carolina airport turned out to be a bottle of nail polish, officials said.
Kitten rescued from drain in Florida after strong storms
Odd News // 1 day ago
Kitten rescued from drain in Florida after strong storms
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Florida firefighter rescued a kitten that became trapped in a storm drain while apparently trying to seek shelter from a storm.
Address on a house for sale earns Maryland man a $325,000 lottery jackpot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Address on a house for sale earns Maryland man a $325,000 lottery jackpot
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Maryland man won a $325,000 lottery jackpot using a set of numbers that he copied from the address of a house he walked past with a friend.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement