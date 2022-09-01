German martial artist chops through 68 baseball bats in one minute

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A German martial artist nicknamed "Hammer Hands" broke a Guinness World Record by using his bare hands to chop through 68 baseball bats in one minute.

Muhamed Kahrimanovic, whose punching and chopping skills earned him the nickname "Hammer Hands," took on the record for most baseball bats broken with the hands in one minute on the Milan, Italy, set of Lo Show Dei Record.

Kahrimanovic earned the record successfully by chopping through 68 wooden bats in one minute.

The martial artist previously broke the record for most coconuts smashed with one hand six times, most recently earning the title by destroying 148 coconuts in the time limit.