Bear goes for a swim in California home's backyard pool

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A California homeowner shared security camera footage of a bear beating the summer heat by taking a dip in the home's backyard pool.

Steve Bray said the camera recorded the bear wandering into his Monrovia back yard on Wednesday.

The footage shows the bear climbing over a fence and walking over to the pool, where it then apparently decided to take a swim.

"A bear decided to go for a swim in our pool. Never a dull moment in the Bray house," Bray said in a Facebook post.

It was unclear if the bear was the same animal seen wandering a Monrovia street on Tuesday.