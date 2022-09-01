Alligator wrangled in parking lot of Florida Wendy's

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida captured a large alligator found in an unusual location: a Wendy's parking lot.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies responded to a report of an alligator "loitering" outside the Wendy's on Commercial Way in Spring Hill.

Deputies contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which sent a trapper to assist with the capture.

The post featured photos of the alligator being wrangled with tape in the Wendy's parking lot.

The alligator was taken into custody by the FWC trapper.