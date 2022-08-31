Firefighters find 'unusual smell' aboard plane was bottle of nail polish

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- An "unusual smell" that prompted five fire trucks to respond to a plane at a North Carolina airport turned out to be a bottle of nail polish, officials said.

American Airlines Flight 563 arrived at Charlotte Douglas International Airport from Philadelphia at 7:50 a.m. Wednesday, and an airline representative said passengers were off-boarded as normal.

The spokesperson told Queen City News the ground crew members opened the luggage compartment about 8:15 a.m. and immediately noticed an "unusual smell."

The Charlotte Fire Department dispatched five trucks to investigate the odor.

"Firefighters arrived, checked out the hold and discovered one of the containers inside the hold contained a bottle of nail polish that had broken," the spokesperson said. "The smell was from the broken bottle of polish. No one was injured, and the plane is back in service."