Aug. 31, 2022 / 4:32 PM

Kitten rescued from drain in Florida after strong storms

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A Florida firefighter rescuedf a kitten that became trapped in a storm drain while apparently trying to seek shelter from a storm.

St. Petersburg Fire-Rescue said in a Facebook post that probationary firefighter Ethan McElroy climbed into the storm drain to rescue the "adorable" kitten.

Lt. Garth Swingle, fire-rescue's public information officer, said the kitten was reported by a bystander, who heard the animal crying in distress.

"Little kitten noises are a pretty unique sound," Swingle told the Miami Herald. "You'll hear it, all right."

Swingle said the kitten likely became trapped in the storm drain while seeking shelter from storms earlier in the day.

"Once they get down there, they can't get back out," Swingle said. "It's like a pit."

The Facebook post said the kitten was adopted by the witness who made the call to fire-rescue.

