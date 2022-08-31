Trending
Aug. 31, 2022 / 11:59 AM

Alligator visits Florida elementary school, 'home of the Gators'

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The principal of a Florida elementary school known as the "home of the Gators" arrived for work to find a real-life version of the school's mascot near her parking space.

Polk County Public Schools said in a Facebook post that Lacey Golden, principal of Spessard Holland Elementary School, arrived for work Tuesday morning and found a 7-foot, 11-inch alligator near her parking spot.

"If you're an alligator trying to enroll in a PCPS school, there's one obvious choice: Spessard Holland Elementary, home of the Gators," the post said.

The Bartow Police Department sent officers, including a former wildlife trapper, to the school.

"'Spessie' was taken into custody without incident. Go Gators," the district said.

