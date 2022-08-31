Truck hits retaining wall, spills alfredo sauce across Tennessee highway

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway near downtown Memphis, Tenn., was closed for hours after a truck hit a retaining wall and spilled its load of alfredo sauce across the roadway.

Memphis police said the truck crashed into a retaining wall about 4:43 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, near McLemore Avenue, and spilled its load of alfredo sauce.

Images from the scene show broken jars of Bertolli alfredo sauce scattered around the roadway.

All southbound lanes were closed for clean-up and northbound traffic was reduced to one lane when some of the sauce spilled into the other side of the highway.

One person was reported to have been treated for minor injuries.