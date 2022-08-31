Trending
Aug. 31, 2022 / 5:05 PM

Florida zoo debuts newborn giraffe

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A newborn giraffe at a Florida zoo made her public debut and was greeted by the rest of the facility's herd.

Zoo Miami said in a Facebook post that the as-yet unnamed giraffe joined the rest of her herd in the giraffe exhibit Tuesday, one week after she was born to 12-year-old mother Sabra.

The zoo said the newborn "was greeted by curiosity, along with smells and licks from most of" her fellow giraffes.

The newborn brings the herd's total giraffes to nine.

"It is expected that she and her mother will now remain with the herd and be on exhibit with them moving forward," the post said.

