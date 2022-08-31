Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A YouTuber broke five basketball trick shot Guinness World Records in one day, including the longest basketball shot and the farthest basketball shot made backward.

Joshua Walker broke the five records in a single 24-hour period in Lake Charles, La., Guinness World Records announced in a YouTube post.

Advertisement

Walker first took on the record for the longest basketball shot and managed to sink a shot from a distance of 113 feet, 6 inches.

The YouTuber's second record, farthest behind-the-back basketball shot, was set at 48 feet. The third record, farthest basketball hook shot, was set at 80 feet.

Walker said the fourth record, farthest basketball bounce shot, was especially difficult, but he managed it at 95 feet.

The final record, farthest basketball shot made backward, was set at 84 feet.

Read More

Alligator visits Florida elementary school, 'home of the Gators' Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California

Latest Headlines

Alligator visits Florida elementary school, 'home of the Gators'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator visits Florida elementary school, 'home of the Gators'
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The principal of a Florida elementary school known as the "home of the Gators" arrived for work to find a real-life version of the school's mascot near her parking space.
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Canadian capital came to the rescue of a skunk spotted wandering in traffic with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.
Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deaf dog that fell 100 feet down a ravine near his family's property.
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat.
Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.
Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property.
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An audience member at a Florida rodeo captured video when a bull broke out of a chute and climbed over a barrier to where the crowd was seated.
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Odd News // 1 day ago
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds.
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Odd News // 1 day ago
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- International Cabernet Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 30, was founded by a wine aficionado in 2009 to celebrate one of his favorite fermented beverages.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar
Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement