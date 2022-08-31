Man breaks five basketball trick shot world records in 24 hours

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A YouTuber broke five basketball trick shot Guinness World Records in one day, including the longest basketball shot and the farthest basketball shot made backward.

Joshua Walker broke the five records in a single 24-hour period in Lake Charles, La., Guinness World Records announced in a YouTube post.

Walker first took on the record for the longest basketball shot and managed to sink a shot from a distance of 113 feet, 6 inches.

The YouTuber's second record, farthest behind-the-back basketball shot, was set at 48 feet. The third record, farthest basketball hook shot, was set at 80 feet.

Walker said the fourth record, farthest basketball bounce shot, was especially difficult, but he managed it at 95 feet.

The final record, farthest basketball shot made backward, was set at 84 feet.