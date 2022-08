The Clearwater Police Department in Florida said officers responded to the access road of U.S. 19 to rescue an alligator spotted wandering into traffic. Photo courtesy of the Clearwater Police Department/Facebook

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway. The Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded Monday to the access road of U.S. 19, near State Road 590, when drivers reported spotting a gator in the road. Advertisement

Police used a catch pole to leash the small gator and kept it out of traffic until a trapper arrived to relocate the animal.

"The gator was not in a crosswalk at the time of the capture," police joked in the post.