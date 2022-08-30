Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An audience member at a Florida rodeo captured video when a bull broke out of a chute and climbed over a barrier to where the crowd was seated.

Christopher Thornton shared video of the scene that unfolded at the Gus Trent Horse Ranch's rodeo at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Advertisement

The video shows a bull break through the side of a chute and climb over a barrier to the audience area, causing the crowd to panic and flee.

A handler on horseback is seen chasing after the bull and is able to lasso the animal and bring it back into the arena.

No injuries were reported during the incident.