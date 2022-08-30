Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deaf dog that fell 100 feet down a ravine near his family's property.

The San Diego Humane Society said in a Facebook post that an officer responded Monday when the 8-year-old Australian shepherd, named Hobo, fell down the ravine while a fence was being constructed around his family's home.

Advertisement

The officer climbed down to reach the dog, but had to call for help from the humane society's Emergency Response Team to get Hobo back up where he belongs.

"Members of the ERT Technical Response Unit rushed to the scene, setting up safety lines to rappel down the steep terrain. Five team members were required to cut the dog free from brush with a saw before securing him for the climb up," the humane society's Facebook post said.

Hobo was reunited with his family at the end of the four-hour rescue.