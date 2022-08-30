Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar

Last week this furry resident was seen running into traffic with his head stuck in a peanut butter jar. Thankfully one of our officers spotted him and was able to carefully remove the container - without getting sprayed. (1/3) by @curtisperry pic.twitter.com/ORKWByxyQD— Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) August 29, 2022

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Canadian capital came to the rescue of a skunk spotted wandering in traffic with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, the municipal government branch responsible for enforcing local bylaws including animal control services, said in a Twitter thread that an officer spotted the skunk wandering in a road with its head stuck in a jar.

The tweet said the officer "was able to carefully remove the container -- without getting sprayed."

The post said the skunk "ran away safely without issue."