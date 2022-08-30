Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 4:37 PM

Officer rescues skunk with head stuck in peanut butter jar

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in the Canadian capital came to the rescue of a skunk spotted wandering in traffic with a peanut butter jar stuck over its head.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services, the municipal government branch responsible for enforcing local bylaws including animal control services, said in a Twitter thread that an officer spotted the skunk wandering in a road with its head stuck in a jar.

Advertisement

The tweet said the officer "was able to carefully remove the container -- without getting sprayed."

The post said the skunk "ran away safely without issue."

Read More

Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered

Latest Headlines

Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deaf dog rescued from 100-foot ravine in California
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deaf dog that fell 100 feet down a ravine near his family's property.
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped goat visits South Carolina elementary school
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat.
Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Michigan man wins $100,000 in lottery drawing he unknowingly entered
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $100,000 jackpot from a second chance lottery drawing without even being aware that he had entered.
Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property.
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An audience member at a Florida rodeo captured video when a bull broke out of a chute and climbed over a barrier to where the crowd was seated.
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Odd News // 5 hours ago
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds.
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- International Cabernet Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 30, was founded by a wine aficionado in 2009 to celebrate one of his favorite fermented beverages.
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Odd News // 7 hours ago
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A penguin at the San Diego Zoo has been given a second chance at life after he was fitted with a pair of prosthetic boots.
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese puzzle enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds while juggling the puzzles.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Man paddles 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Man paddles 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement