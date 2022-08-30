Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies assisted the department's animal control officer with the capture of five chickens found running loose outside a vacant house in Puyallup.

The department's Facebook post showed photos and a video of the deputies chasing after the chickens with nets.

"One of our deputies definitely found a new skill he is great at," the post said, "We have a photo of him diving to grab one chicken and a video of him catching a second one, no net required!"