Aug. 30, 2022 / 2:02 PM

Sheriff's deputies chase loose chickens around Washington house

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies in Washington assisted an animal control officer with wrangling five chickens spotted wandering loose around a vacant property.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department said deputies assisted the department's animal control officer with the capture of five chickens found running loose outside a vacant house in Puyallup.

The department's Facebook post showed photos and a video of the deputies chasing after the chickens with nets.

"One of our deputies definitely found a new skill he is great at," the post said, "We have a photo of him diving to grab one chicken and a video of him catching a second one, no net required!"

Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
Bull gets loose, flees into the crowd at Florida rodeo
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An audience member at a Florida rodeo captured video when a bull broke out of a chute and climbed over a barrier to where the crowd was seated.
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Odd News // 2 hours ago
2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds.
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Odd News // 3 hours ago
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- International Cabernet Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 30, was founded by a wine aficionado in 2009 to celebrate one of his favorite fermented beverages.
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Odd News // 4 hours ago
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A penguin at the San Diego Zoo has been given a second chance at life after he was fitted with a pair of prosthetic boots.
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese puzzle enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds while juggling the puzzles.
Man cleaning grandparents' home finds library book that was 46 years overdue
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man cleaning grandparents' home finds library book that was 46 years overdue
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A library in Ontario said a patron cleaning out his grandparents' basement found a book that had been due back 46 years earlier.
6-foot boa constrictor rescued from owner's bed springs
Odd News // 23 hours ago
6-foot boa constrictor rescued from owner's bed springs
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to a home where a 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from its tank and became stuck in its owner's bed springs.
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan won a $2.08 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery during his trip.
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Odd News // 1 day ago
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Alabama captured photos and video when a pair of goats accosted his patrol vehicle and ate some of his paperwork.
