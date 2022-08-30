Trending
Aug. 30, 2022 / 10:50 AM

International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine

By Ben Hooper
International Cabernet Day, an Aug. 30 holiday celebrating cabernet sauvignon grapes and the wine they produce, was founded in 2009 to help wine lovers build communities around their favorite varieties. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fa9b14b3cfd2659498902bd7c8815d0e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- International Cabernet Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 30, was founded by a wine aficionado in 2009 to celebrate one of his favorite fermented beverages.

The holiday was founded in 2009 by Rick Bakas, a California wine lover and marketing professional. Bakas said his aim was to help fellow wine fans build communities around their favorite beverages.

"In the states a lot of critics of these varietal days, especially Cabernet Day, will say 'This grape doesn't need any help, it's popular enough as it is.' But it's not about the grape; it's about bringing a community together," he told Wine Searcher in 2012.

Bakas said he helped organize events around International Cabernet Day for the first couple of years, but it soon grew popular enough that he didn't need to.

"Now #CabernetDay runs itself without much planning or promotion. The wine industry comes together each year to celebrate the Cabernet grape on its own organically," he wrote on his LinkedIn page.

Other holidays and observances for Aug. 30, 2022, include Frankenstein Day, International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, International Whale Shark Day, Muharram, National Beach Day, National Grief Awareness Day, National Holistic Pet Day, National Toasted Marshmallow Day, Slinky Day, Touch a Heart Tuesday and Willing to Lend a Hand Tuesday.

On This Day: U.S. officially ends its war in Afghanistan Famous birthdays for Aug. 30: Cameron Diaz, Andy Roddick UPI Almanac for Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022

