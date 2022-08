Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Animal services officers responded to a South Carolina elementary school when students encountered an unusual prospective pupil: a runaway goat.

Colleton County Animal Services said officers responded Tuesday morning when a goat was found at Northside Elementary School.

Animal services posted a photo of the goat to Facebook and the owner soon came forward.

The owner said the goat must have climbed a fence during the night to escape its enclosure.