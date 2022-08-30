Trending
Aug. 30, 2022

2,147-pound pumpkin breaks state record at Alaska State Fair

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- An Alaska man broke his own state record by bringing a pumpkin to the Alaska State Fair that weighed in at 2,147 pounds.

Dale Marshall, who previously set the state record with a 2,051-pound pumpkin at the 2019 Alaska State Fair, broke his own record this year with a massive gourd he dubbed "Cookie Monster."

Marshall said he used an Atlantic Giant seed from another giant pumpkin grower when he planted what would become Cookie Monster on June 4.

"The guy I got the seed from is gonna be happy," Marshall told the Anchorage Daily News.

Marshall said he believes his pumpkin would have grown even larger if there had been more sunny weather over the summer.

"If it got a little more daylight, it could have been bigger," he said.

Marshall's pumpkin earned the state record, but it fell short of the 2,702-pound Guinness World Record, which was set last year by Italian farmer Stefano Cutrupi.

Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Alligator rescued from highway access road in Florida
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Police in Florida responded to a highway access road to protect a wayward alligator that wandered onto the roadway.
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Odd News // 1 hour ago
International Cabernet Day aims to build community around wine
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- International Cabernet Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 30, was founded by a wine aficionado in 2009 to celebrate one of his favorite fermented beverages.
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Odd News // 2 hours ago
California penguin gets second chance at life with prosthetic boots
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A penguin at the San Diego Zoo has been given a second chance at life after he was fitted with a pair of prosthetic boots.
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man solves three Rubik's cubes while juggling in under 3 1/2 minutes
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Chinese puzzle enthusiast broke a Guinness World Record by solving three Rubik's cubes in 3 minutes and 29.29 seconds while juggling the puzzles.
Man cleaning grandparents' home finds library book that was 46 years overdue
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man cleaning grandparents' home finds library book that was 46 years overdue
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A library in Ontario said a patron cleaning out his grandparents' basement found a book that had been due back 46 years earlier.
6-foot boa constrictor rescued from owner's bed springs
Odd News // 22 hours ago
6-foot boa constrictor rescued from owner's bed springs
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to a home where a 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from its tank and became stuck in its owner's bed springs.
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Pennsylvania man wins $2.08M lottery jackpot while visiting Michigan
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man visiting family in Michigan won a $2.08 million jackpot from the Michigan Lottery during his trip.
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Alabama captured photos and video when a pair of goats accosted his patrol vehicle and ate some of his paperwork.
Man paddles 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Man paddles 38 miles down the Missouri River in a hollowed-out pumpkin
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man celebrated his 60th birthday by paddling 38 miles in a makeshift boat made from a giant, hollowed-out pumpkin.
Alligator briefly delays flight arriving in South Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator briefly delays flight arriving in South Carolina
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A flight arriving in South Carolina was briefly delayed by an unusual hazard on the taxiway: an alligator.
