6-foot boa constrictor rescued from owner's bed springs

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to a home where a 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from its tank and became stuck in its owner's bed springs.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that a crew responded to a resident's home to deal with the "slippery situation" of a snake named Sid becoming stuck in the springs at a the base of a double mattress.

WYFRS said a technical rescue officer was able to carefully extract Sid from the bed springs.

"Animal rescues at WYFRS come in all shapes and Ssssss'sizes," the Facebook post said.