Odd News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 1:46 PM

Goats climb on Alabama deputy's patrol car, eat paperwork

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A sheriff's deputy in Alabama captured photos and video when a pair of goats accosted his patrol vehicle and ate some of his paperwork.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Casey Thrower returned to his patrol vehicle after delivering some legal documents and found two curious goats investigating the car.

One of the goats climbed into the vehicle through the open driver's side door and started eating some of Thrower's paperwork. The other goat climbed up on the hood of the car, the sheriff's office said.

"Deputy Thrower explained that due to the number of homes he visits daily, on occasions he leaves his vehicle door open because he's had to retreat from being attacked by canines in the past," the post said.

Thrower was eventually able to shoo the animals away.

