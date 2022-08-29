Idaho man snaps 129 matches in one minute, earns world record

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- An Idaho man snapped 139 matches in half in 30 seconds to earn a Guinness World Record.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, previously broke the 30-second version of the record by snapping 83 matches.

Rush followed up his feat by attempting the one-minute version of the record.

He said "dozens" of matches were disqualified due to not completely breaking apart, and another match was disqualified because he snapped two at once. Rush ended up successfully breaking the record with 139 matches broken.