Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Thai zoo's escaped animal drill is going viral after photos and videos emerged showing a zoo employee in an ostrich costume fleeing from keepers.

The Chiang Mai Zoo posted photos to Facebook showing the employee, dressed in an ostrich costume and makeup, being chased through the facility's Africa Zone by zookeepers after simulating an escape from the zone's Show Area.

Video shows employees and onlookers laughing as the man mimics the movements of a flightless bird while evading zookeepers bearing nets.

The Facebook post said the drill was designed "to build readiness enabling real situation management, and to prepare measures for when animals escape."