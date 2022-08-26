Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 26, 2022 / 4:56 PM

Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer.

Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her.

Advertisement

"I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from the front of the store," MacGuinness told MLive. "I heard people calling out 'Oh no.'"

MacGuinness turned around and saw a deer coming down the aisle toward her.

"I was stunned for a quick minute, then got out my phone," MacGuinness said.

MacGuinness recorded a video with her phone and posted the footage to Facebook.

Jackson police aid Jackson County Animal Control officers were called to the store to escort the doe back outside.

"It seemed as scared as we were, but it didn't run around or seem upset," MacGuinness said.

Read More

Company offering dog owners $150 to get a canine tattoo Bald eagle turns heads at North Carolina airport's TSA checkpoint White python on the loose in Pennsylvania city

Latest Headlines

Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot
Odd News // 48 minutes ago
Virginia man jokes to wife about winning the lottery, scores big jackpot
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who promised to call his wife if he won the lottery said he had to do some convincing when the time came to tell her about his $227,037 jackpot.
Company offering dog owners $150 to get a canine tattoo
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Company offering dog owners $150 to get a canine tattoo
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A pet supply company is offering to pay $150 to 100 people willing to get tattoos of their own dogs.
Bald eagle turns heads at North Carolina airport's TSA checkpoint
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Bald eagle turns heads at North Carolina airport's TSA checkpoint
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Travelers at a North Carolina airport were treated to an unusual scene when security screeners examined an unusual passenger -- a bald eagle.
White python on the loose in Pennsylvania city
Odd News // 2 hours ago
White python on the loose in Pennsylvania city
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Police in a Pennsylvania city are warning the public to be on the lookout for a white python that escaped while out for a walk.
Utah couple's height difference earns them Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Utah couple's height difference earns them Guinness World Record
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A married couple from Utah earned a Guinness World Records title for their 2-foot, 9.44-inch height difference.
Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Thai zoo holds escape drill with employee in ostrich costume
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A Thai zoo's escaped animal drill is going viral after photos and videos emerged showing a zoo employee in an ostrich costume fleeing from keepers.
British stunt driver breaks parallel parking world record
Odd News // 5 hours ago
British stunt driver breaks parallel parking world record
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A stunt driver at the British Motor Show broke two Guinness World Records -- one for parallel parking, and another for doing donuts around a motorcycle.
National Dog Day has encouraged adoption since 2004
Odd News // 6 hours ago
National Dog Day has encouraged adoption since 2004
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- National Dog Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 26, was founded by an animal advocate in 2004 to encourage adoption.
Simulated strumming returns to Finland for Air Guitar World Championships
Odd News // 10 hours ago
Simulated strumming returns to Finland for Air Guitar World Championships
Aug. 26 (UPI) -- The top faux-musicians in the world are gathered in Oulu, Finland, to complete in one of the globe's most unusual musical performance competitions: the Air Guitar World Championships.
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in muddy pond
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue horse stuck in muddy pond
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a 6-year-old horse found laying on his side while stuck in a muddy pond.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
World's longest cucumber grown in Britain
World's longest cucumber grown in Britain
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
British firefighters rescue man with hand stuck in sofa
British firefighters rescue man with hand stuck in sofa
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement