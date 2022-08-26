Deer wanders into Dollar General store in Michigan

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A surprised shopper at a Dollar General store in Michigan captured video of an unusual fellow customer browsing the aisles -- a deer.

Connie MacGuinness said she was at the Dollar General in Jackson when she heard a ruckus behind her.

"I was shopping and I heard a commotion coming from the front of the store," MacGuinness told MLive. "I heard people calling out 'Oh no.'"

MacGuinness turned around and saw a deer coming down the aisle toward her.

"I was stunned for a quick minute, then got out my phone," MacGuinness said.

MacGuinness recorded a video with her phone and posted the footage to Facebook.

Jackson police aid Jackson County Animal Control officers were called to the store to escort the doe back outside.

"It seemed as scared as we were, but it didn't run around or seem upset," MacGuinness said.