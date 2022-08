A 19-year-old bald eagle named Clark surprised fellow airline passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. Photo courtesy of TSA Southeast/Twitter

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- Travelers at a North Carolina airport were treated to an unusual scene when security screeners examined an unusual passenger -- a bald eagle. Clark, a 19-year-old bald eagle, was caught on camera Monday at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Advertisement

Clark was catching a flight to the World Bird Sanctuary in St. Louis, Mo., with handler Daniel Cone.

"Our special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial," TSA Southeast said in a Twitter post. "His airline notified us and we screened him and his handler. Clark is trained to spread his wings, and even showed off a bit during screening."

Cone said he and Clark were in North Carolina to make an appearance at High Point University's Convocation Ceremony. He said he often makes the flight with the bird of prey on Southwest Airlines planes.

"He flies for High Point University's graduation ceremony, incoming freshman ceremony and Veteran's Day ceremony every year. It's a great experience," Cone told USA Today.

