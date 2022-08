National Dog Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 24, was founded in 2004 and encourages animal adoption. The holiday was recognized by the New York State Senate in 2004. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- National Dog Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 26, was founded by an animal advocate in 2004 to encourage adoption. The holiday was founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, an animal welfare advocate and family lifestyle expert, and the date Aug. 26 was chosen because it is the day Paige adopted her first dog at the age of 10. Advertisement

"Our mission is to help galvanize the public to recognize the number of dogs that need to be rescued each year and acknowledges family dogs and dogs that work selflessly each day to save lives, keep us safe and bring comfort," the holiday's website states.

National Dog Day was officially recognized by the New York State Senate in a 2013 resolution.

Paige founded a number of other holidays, including National Cat Day, National Pet Day and National Wildlife Day.

