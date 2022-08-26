British stunt driver breaks parallel parking world record

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A stunt driver at the British Motor Show broke two Guinness World Records -- one for parallel parking, and another for doing donuts around a motorcycle.

Paul Swift took on the Guinness World Record for the tightest parallel park in an electric car twice during the British Motor Show in Farnborough, England.

Swift's first attempt, on the first day of the show, successfully set the record with 13.8 inches to spare. He broke his own record on the fourth day of the show, parking with 11.8 inches to spare.

"I'm shaking like a leaf," Swift said after breaking the record for a second time.

Swift also took on the record for most donuts (spins) around a motorcycle performing a wheelie in one minute. Swift drove a Ford Mustang in tight circles around motorcycle stuntman JD Stunts. He successfully broke the record on his first attempt by driving in 8 tight circles around the motorcycle, and bettered his total with 10 donuts on his second attempt.