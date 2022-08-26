Company offering dog owners $150 to get a canine tattoo

Aug. 26 (UPI) -- A pet supply company is offering to pay $150 to 100 people willing to get tattoos of their own dogs.

BARK, the company behind the popular BarkBox pet supply subscription service, announced it will give $150 gift cards to 100 people who agree to ink their skin with images of their canine companions.

Lauren Diener, a social media and content manager at BARK, said the promotion was inspired by her own tattoo, which shows the ears of Stella, her 3-year-old pit bull.

Diener told The National Desk her boss, Stacie Grisson, was so impressed "that she got BARK to pay for my tattoo."

Another coworker, Eliza Reinhardt, then suggested the tattoo promotion.

"A conversation we had in a passing moment turned into this huge thing," Diener said. "That was really cool."

People interested in the tattoo promotion have until Sept. 2 to "share a photo of your best bud and tell us why you want 'em forever on your bod."

The company's website said the winners will be selected by the "most dog-obsessed humans on the BARK payroll."