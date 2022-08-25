Trending
Aug. 25, 2022 / 1:04 PM

Escaped wallaby captured after days on the loose in Northern Ireland

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped hours after arriving at its new home in Northern Ireland has been safely recaptured after several days on the loose.

The female marsupial, named Winnie, escaped Sunday from event venue Glenpark Estate, in the Omagh area, only hours after arriving at the facility with another wallaby.

Richard Beattie, owner of Glenpark Estate, said on the venue's Facebook page that Winnie was safely recaptured Wednesday night.

"A massive THANK YOU to everyone who helped us and sent us messages of support while this rascal went on her little adventure," the post said.

Beattie said Winnie was not injured. He said the animal was located near the village of Gortin and captured with a net.

"We got her just after midnight," Beattie told RTE Radio.

Beattie said Winnie is now back in her enclosure with her wallaby companion, Jeffrey.

