Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Utility officials in California's San Diego County said a power outage affecting more than 14,000 customers was caused by a bird that flew into substation equipment. San Diego Gas & Electric said more than 14,000 customers lost power for more than 90 minutes Wednesday morning when a bird collided with electrical equipment at a substation in La Mesa. Advertisement

Officials said power was restored by 10:10 a.m.

The type of bird involved in the incident was not identified by the company.