Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 25, 2022 / 2:12 PM

New Jersey woman amasses world's largest collection of pizza-related items

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman was awarded a Guinness World Records title when the organization verified her collection of nearly 700 pizza-related items was the largest in the world.

Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth said she received word this week from Guinness World Records verifying that she is now the holder of the record for the largest collection of pizza-related items.

Advertisement

Guinness said 669 items from Cuppari's collection qualified for the record. The number was enough to take the record from Philadelphia man Brian Dwyer, whose collection was tallied at 561 items in 2011.

Cuppari posted a video to YouTube showing off her collection, which includes pizza boxes, stickers, books, towels, clothing items, toys and kitchen utensils.

The collector said she is still regularly acquiring new items and hopes to eventually break her own record.

Read More

Power outage affecting more than 14,000 blamed on bird Escaped wallaby captured after days on the loose in Northern Ireland World's longest cucumber grown in Britain

Latest Headlines

Power outage affecting more than 14,000 blamed on bird
Odd News // 13 minutes ago
Power outage affecting more than 14,000 blamed on bird
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Utility officials in the San Diego area said a power outage affecting more than 14,000 customers was caused by a bird that flew into substation equipment.
Escaped wallaby captured after days on the loose in Northern Ireland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Escaped wallaby captured after days on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A wallaby that escaped hours after arriving at its new home in Northern Ireland has been safely recaptured after several days on the loose.
World's longest cucumber grown in Britain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
World's longest cucumber grown in Britain
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- An amateur gardener broke a Guinness World Record by growing a massive cucumber measuring 3 feet and 8.6 inches long.
Sitatunga calf born in U.K. zoo
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Sitatunga calf born in U.K. zoo
Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A zoo in the U.K. recently welcome a baby sitatunga into their ranks.
Firefighters help rescue kitten trapped in dashboard
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters help rescue kitten trapped in dashboard
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire department teamed up with animal care and control officers to rescue a kitten that became stuck inside the dashboard of a vehicle.
Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Deer rescued from window well at Illinois home
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.
Missouri woman's last-minute purchase earns her a $7.5M lottery jackpot
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Missouri woman's last-minute purchase earns her a $7.5M lottery jackpot
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman won a $7.5 million lottery jackpot after changing her mind and buying a ticket just minutes before the drawing.
Firefighters rescue dog trapped under concrete slab in California
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue dog trapped under concrete slab in California
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that chased an opossum under a concrete slab and became trapped.
Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
Odd News // 1 day ago
Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Top-rated professional eater Joey Chestnut broke a new world record for the sport when he ate 32 servings of popcorn -- 24 ounces each -- in 8 minutes.
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
Joey Chestnut breaks popcorn-eating world record in Indiana
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement