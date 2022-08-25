New Jersey woman amasses world's largest collection of pizza-related items

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- A New Jersey woman was awarded a Guinness World Records title when the organization verified her collection of nearly 700 pizza-related items was the largest in the world.

Telina Cuppari of Kenilworth said she received word this week from Guinness World Records verifying that she is now the holder of the record for the largest collection of pizza-related items.

Guinness said 669 items from Cuppari's collection qualified for the record. The number was enough to take the record from Philadelphia man Brian Dwyer, whose collection was tallied at 561 items in 2011.

Cuppari posted a video to YouTube showing off her collection, which includes pizza boxes, stickers, books, towels, clothing items, toys and kitchen utensils.

The collector said she is still regularly acquiring new items and hopes to eventually break her own record.