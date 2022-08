The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service in Britain came to the rescue of a horse named Charlie who became stuck on his side in a muddy pond. Photo courtesy of the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service

Aug. 25 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain came to the rescue of a 6-year-old horse found laying on his side while stuck in a muddy pond. The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Bollington Fire Station, Chester Fire Station and Lymm Fire Station responded to the pond in Manley, England, where a horse named Charlie was stuck in the mud.

"He was stuck in a pond that had lost a lot of water following the drought, becoming a swamp," officials wrote in a news release.

Charlie was sedated by a veterinarian and firefighters used ropes, straps and a mechanical digger to transport Charlie back to solid ground.

The fire and rescue service said Charlie was able to stand up once the sedative wore off and was found to be uninjured.