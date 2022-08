A Missouri woman won $7.5 million from a lottery ticket she bought just minutes before the drawing. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Missouri woman won a $7.5 million lottery jackpot after changing her mind and buying a ticket just minutes before the drawing. The woman told Missouri Lottery officials she initially didn't plan on buying a ticket for the Aug. 10 Lotto drawing, but she ended up stopping at Stevenson's Hi-Pointe Service & Wash in St. Louis just minutes before the cutoff time to buy tickets. Advertisement

"I wasn't going to buy a ticket, but I just thought, 'My God, it's $7.5 million. I think I should,'" the winner said.

The longtime Lotto player said she selected her own "lucky" numbers, 1-12-17-23-31-36.

"That night, I'd heard that someone won, but I didn't want to check my tickets," the player recalled. "When I saw it, I couldn't believe it!"

The ticket was a $7.5 million jackpot winner.

"Our two daughters will be getting married," the woman said of her plans for the money. "So that will be perfect for the weddings."