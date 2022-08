Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Illinois came to the rescue of a baby deer that fell into a home's basement window well and became trapped.

The Long Grove Fire Department said the crew responded to the Long Grove home on a report of a fawn trapped in a window well.

"The crew arrived and quickly came up with a plan to rescue the struggling and scared animal," firefighters said in a Facebook post.

The deer was rescued from the hole and released in a safe area nearby.