Firefighters help rescue kitten trapped in dashboard

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia fire department teamed up with animal care and control officers to rescue a kitten that became stuck inside the dashboard of a vehicle.

The Richmond Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Engine 17's A shift crew responded to the Dollar Tree store on Corwardin Avenue on a report of a kitten stuck in the dashboard of a vehicle.

The crew removed several panels from the dashboard to allow a Richmond Animal Care and Control officer to reach the trapped feline.

The cat was turned over to the vehicle's owner and the Facebook post said firefighters suggested the kitten be named Audi in honor of the rescue.