Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 11:33 AM

International Strange Music Day promotes expanding musical horizons

By Ben Hooper
International Strange Music Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 24, was founded by musician Patrick Grant in 1998 to encourage music lovers to expand their tastes. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5007c736e4fe0f30e3bafe43c314d1c1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
International Strange Music Day, celebrated annually on Aug. 24, was founded by musician Patrick Grant in 1998 to encourage music lovers to expand their tastes. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- International Strange Music Day, an annual Aug. 24 holiday aimed at broadening musical horizons, was founded by a New York-based musician in 1998.

Patrick Grant, a musician and composer born in Detroit and now based in New York, said he founded Strange Music Day in 1998 to encourage audiophiles to listen to music they might consider to be "strange."

Advertisement

"It is always good to listen [to] and play music that we are unfamiliar with," Grant told the Exploring the Metropolis blog in a 2012 interview, "It keeps our ears and outlook fresh."

The date Aug. 24 was chosen in honor of Grant's then-girlfriend's father, who had his birthday on that date. He said the older man served as an important mentor to him.

Grant, a graduate of the Juilliard School, said he started noticing music schools celebrating the holiday in 2002, and he changed the name of the holiday to International Strange Music Day after seeing posts online about the holiday being celebrated in Europe.

Other holidays and observances for Aug. 24, 2022, include Can Opener Day; International Day Against Intolerance, Discrimination and Violence based on Musical Preferences, Lifestyle and Dress Code; Knife Day; National Peach Pie Day; National Waffle Day; National Waffle Iron Day; Pluto Demoted Day; Shooting Star Day; Vesuvius Day; Wayzgoose Day; Weather Complaint Day and William Wilberforce Day.

Advertisement

Read More

On This Day: Hurricane Andrew makes landfall in Florida Famous birthdays for Aug. 24: Ava DuVernay, Anne Archer UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022

Latest Headlines

10 wacky weather words to add to your vocab
Odd News // 1 hour ago
10 wacky weather words to add to your vocab
Beyond more common weather terms lies a field of rarely used but humorous monikers to describe the weather around us. Some were just invented, some have been around for hundreds of years. Here are a few of our favorites.
Skysurfer breaks his own world record with 175 spins in one jump
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Skysurfer breaks his own world record with 175 spins in one jump
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia skysurfer broke his own Guinness World Record when he completed 175 spins in a single jump.
British zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine spotted deer fawn
Odd News // 19 hours ago
British zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine spotted deer fawn
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of an endangered Philippine spotted deer at the facility.
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Aquatic rescuers in England came to the assistance of a dog that fell 100 feet and became stranded at the base of a cliff.
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Workers restoring a school in Australia discovered a message in a bottle stashed in the school's spire by one of the carpenters who originally constructed the structure in 1935.
Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
34-hour beach rugby game breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
34-hour beach rugby game breaks Guinness World Record
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A rugby club in England broke a Guinness World Record when they took to a beach and played a game of touch rugby that lasted for 34 hours and 6 seconds.
Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman on a fishing trip with her family captured video of a large bear that visited their lakeside location and tore into her backpack.
Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Sotu Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement