Skysurfer breaks his own world record with 175 spins in one jump

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia skysurfer broke his own Guinness World Record when he completed 175 spins in a single jump.

Keith "Kebe" Edward Snyder did 175 spins during a skysurfing session over Orange, Va., beating his own Guinness World Record of 160 spins, which he set in the sky over Giza, Egypt, in 2021.

Advertisement

Snyder has won numerous skysurfing national championships and was an alternate for the X Games before it removed the skysurfing category in 2000.

He said after his 2021 attempt that he intended to beat his own record, and he has now delivered on the promise.