Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 24, 2022 / 10:55 AM

Skysurfer breaks his own world record with 175 spins in one jump

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- A Virginia skysurfer broke his own Guinness World Record when he completed 175 spins in a single jump.

Keith "Kebe" Edward Snyder did 175 spins during a skysurfing session over Orange, Va., beating his own Guinness World Record of 160 spins, which he set in the sky over Giza, Egypt, in 2021.

Advertisement

Snyder has won numerous skysurfing national championships and was an alternate for the X Games before it removed the skysurfing category in 2000.

He said after his 2021 attempt that he intended to beat his own record, and he has now delivered on the promise.

Read More

British zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine spotted deer fawn Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize

Latest Headlines

International Strange Music Day promotes expanding musical horizons
Odd News // 45 minutes ago
International Strange Music Day promotes expanding musical horizons
Aug. 24 (UPI) -- International Strange Music Day, an annual Aug. 24 holiday aimed at broadening musical horizons, was founded by a New York-based musician in 1998.
10 wacky weather words to add to your vocab
Odd News // 1 hour ago
10 wacky weather words to add to your vocab
Beyond more common weather terms lies a field of rarely used but humorous monikers to describe the weather around us. Some were just invented, some have been around for hundreds of years. Here are a few of our favorites.
British zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine spotted deer fawn
Odd News // 19 hours ago
British zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine spotted deer fawn
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of an endangered Philippine spotted deer at the facility.
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Dog rescued after falling 100 feet from top of cliff in England
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Aquatic rescuers in England came to the assistance of a dog that fell 100 feet and became stranded at the base of a cliff.
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man who needed change for laundry machines wins $250,000 lottery prize
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry.
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Workers restoring a school in Australia discovered a message in a bottle stashed in the school's spire by one of the carpenters who originally constructed the structure in 1935.
Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Police rescue roadrunner caught in Nevada bush
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- Animal protection officers in Nevada came to the rescue of a road runner that became entangled in some trash in a bush at the side of a road.
34-hour beach rugby game breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 21 hours ago
34-hour beach rugby game breaks Guinness World Record
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A rugby club in England broke a Guinness World Record when they took to a beach and played a game of touch rugby that lasted for 34 hours and 6 seconds.
Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman on a fishing trip with her family captured video of a large bear that visited their lakeside location and tore into her backpack.
Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Sotu Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Man inflates 10 balloons in 60 seconds using only his nose
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Carpenter's message in a bottle found in school spire 86 years later
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement