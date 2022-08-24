Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.

The deputies relocated the small gator to the Bodcau Wildlife Management area in Benton.

"Many of our animal calls range from loose livestock, horses, and dogs, and sometimes alligators," Sheriff Julian Whittington said in the Facebook post. "Our deputies just have to be prepared for almost any call that comes in, because you never know what the day will bring."