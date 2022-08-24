Firefighters rescue dog trapped under concrete slab in California

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a dog that chased an opossum under a concrete slab and became trapped.

The Alameda County Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded to a location in Union City when the small dog became trapped under the slab while pursuing an opossum.

"Rescue 24 assisted with cameras to confirm the dog would not be harmed by breaking out the concrete around him," the post said.

The post included a video of the firefighters carefully extracting the dog from the hole they made in the concrete.

The canine was not injured and was reunited with its owner.