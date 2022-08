Juan Garcia of Durham, N.C., stopped at a convenience store to get quarters for laundry and ended up winning a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who won a $250,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket said he only bought the $5 ticket because he needed quarters to do laundry. Juan Garcia, 22, of Durham, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he stopped at University Market in Durham because he needed quarters to do laundry.

Garcia bought a $5 Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket to receive his change, and ended up scratching off a $250,000 prize.

"I was in disbelief," Garcia said. "I kept seeing zeros."

Garcia said his winnings will help him care for his 6-month-old daughter.

"This is definitely a huge step toward our one-day dream home," he said.