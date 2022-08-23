Trending
Aug. 23, 2022

Bear visits lakeside vacationers, shreds backpack

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A California woman on a fishing trip with her family captured video of a large bear that visited their lakeside location and tore into her backpack.

Sandra Endo, who works for KTTV in Los Angeles, told the station she and her family were fishing at Lake Mary in Mammoth Lakes when they were joined by the large bear.

Endo said she loaded her kids into the car for safety while the bear headed for the family's backpacks.

"It tore mine up. There's the aftermath of it all. We scrambled up the road, we put the kids in the car. They were terrified as the bear tore up my backpack," Endo said.

Endo posted a video to Instagram showing the bear wandering around and swimming after ripping up her bag.

"Be BEARY careful! It truly is their world, we are just living in it," she wrote.

Endo said there was no food in her bag, but the bear was likely drawn in by the smell of a stick of deodorant in the backpack. She said the bear remained in the area for about half an hour before moving along.

Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Aug. 23 (UPI)
Alligator makes a late-night ruckus on South Carolina couple's porch
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- A Sotu Carolina couple said they awoke to a crashing sound in the middle of the night and discovered a 6-foot alligator on their front porch.
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Aug. 23 (UPI)
National Cuban Sandwich Day started as a reporter's attempt at a hoax
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- National Cuban Sandwich Day, an annual Aug. 23 celebration of the popular food item, was started in 2016 by a Tampa Bay Times reporter who set out to conduct a "hoax" but ended up with a holiday.
Baby southern white rhino born at San Diego Zoo
Aug. 23 (UPI)
Baby southern white rhino born at San Diego Zoo
Aug. 23 (UPI) -- The San Diego Zoo welcomed the birth of a baby southern white rhinoceros in early August.
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Dinosaurs hit the racetrack for Washington's T-Rex Race
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- More than 150 people donned dinosaur costumes at a Washington racetrack and ran a 1/16-mile race to find the fastest T-Rex in the pack.
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Lottery player's daughter saves winning ticket from being thrown out
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An Australian woman said her sharp-eyed daughter prevented her from throwing out a scratch-off lottery ticket that turned out to be a winner worth nearly $7,000.
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 22 (UPI)
TikTok chefs visit 69 fast food restaurants in 24 hours for world record
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A TikTok cooking duo earned their third Guinness World Record by visiting 69 fast food restaurants in a 24-hour period in New York.
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Kitten rescued from engine compartment of city bus in Virginia
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the rescue of a kitten that ran under a city bus and climbed up into the engine compartment.
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Iowa State Fair hosts world's largest cornhole tournament
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- The Iowa State Fair earned a Guinness World Record when 730 people participated in a cornhole tournament.
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Wallaby on the loose in Northern Ireland
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- A wallaby is on the loose in Northern Ireland after escaping from its enclosure only hours after arriving at its new home.
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Aug. 22 (UPI)
Escaped bull runs wild through Israeli bank
Aug. 22 (UPI) -- An escaped bull went running through the streets of an Israeli city before wandering into a bank and charging through the hallways of the building.
